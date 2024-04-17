Advertisment
National

UP: Statue of Army soldier killed by militants in 2013 found was vandalised

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Ballia (UP) April 16 (PTI) The statue of Army soldier Girdhari Prajapati, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2013, was vandalised by some unknown persons in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to the police, the statue at Bakwa Darao village was damaged on April 14.

In a police complaint, Brij Vilas Prajapati said that he had gone to clean the site of his son's statue and light a lamp there on April 14 evening when he found it damaged.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against unknown people and an investigation was initiated.

Girdhari Prajapati, a resident of Bakwa, was among the eight army personnel killed in a deadly attack by militants in Srinagar's Hyderpora in June 2013. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD

Advertisment
Subscribe