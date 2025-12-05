UP steps up vigil ahead of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Security has been heightened across Uttar Pradesh ahead of December 6 — the anniversary of the 1992 Babri mosque demolition — with Ayodhya and Mathura, two of the most sensitive centres, placing their police forces on maximum alert.

Security has also been beefed up in Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut, Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur and Prayagraj, officials said on Friday.

In Ayodhya, where a grand Ram temple now stands at the site following the Supreme Court verdict, police said additional surveillance has been in place since December 4.

Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover said all police stations have been instructed to remain in alert mode.

"Security will be further intensified till December 6, but care is being taken to ensure the public is not inconvenienced," he said.

Continuous checking of hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, dhabas and vehicles entering the city is underway.

CO Ashutosh Tiwari said foot patrolling has been increased across Ayodhya town, especially on routes leading to the Ram temple.

"Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread unrest," he added.

In Mathura, where the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute remains a sensitive issue, Agra Range DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey reviewed security arrangements and said vigilance has been tightened across the district.

The dispute is related to the Shahi Idgah mosque, which the Hindu side claims was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura. The matter is in the Supreme Court.

Drone cameras are being used to monitor the temple complex where the mosque is located and other vulnerable locations, he said.

After a review meeting with senior district officials, including the DM and SSP, Pandey led a foot march through key market areas of Govind Nagar and Kotwali to reassure residents.

SSP Shlok Kumar said the city has been divided into zones and sectors, each supervised by senior gazetted officers. Additional force from outside districts, along with PAC, RAF and other specialised units, has been deployed.

"Police and administration are fully alert. No individual or organisation will be allowed to introduce any new activity that can disturb peace. Security around religious sites and mixed-population areas has been strengthened," the SSP said.

Intelligence units are also active in sensitive pockets, while people likely to disturb peace under the guise of events have been bound down, he added.

Across the state, police presence has been increased at railway stations, bus stands, district borders, markets and public spaces. Surprise checking drives are being carried out in all police station limits, officials said.

Vigilance has also been stepped up in view of the recent deadly car explosion in Delhi linked to a terror module whose suspected associates have been found to have Uttar Pradesh connections, they said.

December 6 is observed as "Shaurya Diwas" by some Hindu organisations and as "Black Day" by several Muslim groups, making it a sensitive date for law enforcement. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ