UP: STF arrests 2 members of international drug trafficking syndicate, recovers over 4 kg opium

Meerut (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two alleged members of an international drug trafficking syndicate and recovered more than 4.420 kilogram of opium from their possession here, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Brijesh Kumar Singh said Hansraj and Firasat Ali, both residents of Amroha district, were arrested on Friday evening near Panchi Pul on Hapur-Meerut Road.

The team recovered 4.420 kg of opium, three mobile phones, Rs 800 in cash, and impounded a car from the duo, Singh said.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused had been smuggling opium from Jharkhand to western Uttar Pradesh since 2021, Singh said.

Firasat Ali had earlier been arrested by the STF in 2022 in a similar case. After being released from jail almost a year after, he allegedly resumed drug trafficking and roped in Hansraj to assist him, officials said.

The two were reportedly supplying the contraband to various districts in western Uttar Pradesh, Singh added. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ