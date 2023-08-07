UP STF arrests 'criminal'

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an alleged criminal from Ajmer in Rajasthan, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Javed alias Pappu Ganjia was wanted in many criminal cases and he carried an award of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, he added.

Deputy Superintendent (STF) Navendu Kumar said the accused facing charges under IPC sections 386 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Naini police station was arrested from Ajmer by a team of the STF.

His transit remand is under process, Kumar said.

At least 41 cases like murder and robbery are registered against Javed, the official said. PTI RAJ ABN AQS