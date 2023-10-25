UP STF arrests fraudster for duping people of crores of rupees in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (PTI), Oct 25 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a fraudster, who had an official security guard, for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees posing as a senior official of the railway ministry.

Advertisment

The accused, Anoop Choudhari, would also obtain the benefits of government facilities while visiting various cities in the country in the name of "spreading" the message about work done by the Narendra Modi government, the STF said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Choudhari was arrested on Tuesday night while he was entering the district circuit house here.

A head constable of the UP Police deployed in his security was travelling with him in his SUV at the time of the arrest, the statement said.

Advertisment

"Anoop Choudhari, an Ayodhya resident, was arrested for cheating people in the name of getting them work from the government by claiming himself to be a member of the railway ministry. Till now, he has duped people of crores of rupees," the STF said.

"Choudhari deliberately obtained the benefits like (security) protocol, government facilities in a fraudulent manner in the name of spreading the work done by the Prime Minister and by showing off the prestige of this protocol," it added.

The STF said that Pawan Kumar, a head constable posted with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate, was also present in Choudhari's car when he was arrested.

Advertisment

"The constable said that he has been posted as the gunner of Anoop Choudhari," the statement said.

Choudhari introduced himself as a member of committees of the Indian Railways and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

"Choudhari said that at present he is an unofficial member of the Regional Rail User Consultative Committee, Northern Railway, and Food Corporation of India. He said that he currently lives in Vaishali of Ghaziabad," the statement said.

Advertisment

The STF also found that Choudhari is not authorised to issue any letter to the government officials.

Choudhari also hired one Shrinivas Narala to act as his officer on special duty (OSD), according to the STF.

"He used to ask Narala to send letters to government officials on fake letterheads and ask for official protocols for his visit," the STF said.

Advertisment

Choudhari told the STF that he availed official protocol during his recent visits to Uttar Pradesh's Etawah and Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Several pictures of Choudhari with senior BJP leaders were doing rounds on social media following his arrest.

A website in Choudhari's name introduces him as an "Indian full time politician and social worker" and "acting as a member of the Government of India", besides a "former member of the government of Uttar Pradesh".

Advertisment

According to the statement, the STF sleuths also found another person in the car who identified himself as Satendra Verma, a resident of Lucknow.

"Anoop Choudhari discussed with me the idea of forming a company to provide 'darshan' via helicopter of various pilgrimage sites in Ayodhya. He asked me to come and join him for Ayodhya darshan. So, I came here with him from Lucknow," Verma told the STF.

The STF said that a total of nine cases were registered against Choudhari in various districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy.

It said that the Uttarakhand Police announced a reward of Rs 15,000 for the arrest of Choudhari, who was declared an absconder.

The STF also arrested his driver named Firoz Alam after recovering a fake Aadhaar card from him, the statement said.

The STF has lodged a case against Choudhari and his driver under relevant sections of the IPC at Ayodhya Cantt police station and began the investigation into the matter. PTI CDN COR AS CDN AS KVK KVK