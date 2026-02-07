UP STF arrests man posing as IB deputy director in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's STF has arrested a man in Bijnor, who was allegedly posing as the deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and intimidating people, police said on Saturday.

STF Meerut unit Inspector Ravindra Kumar said that based on a complaint, Manoj Chauhan, a resident of Trilok Wala under the Nagina police station area of the Bijnor district, was arrested on Friday evening from Dhampur. The accused allegedly used to intimidate police and other department officials.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the STF, citing the interrogation of the accused, said that Chauhan runs a pharmacy named Apollo Medical Agency, the license of which is in his wife's name.

According to the statement, the accused told people in his village and surrounding areas that he got a job at the IB in Delhi and was posted as IB deputy director. Chauhan allegedly also made a fake identity card and started extorting money from people by showing them the card and promising to get their work done by government officials.

Chauhan allegedly used to contact officials of various departments in Bijnor and other districts, posing as IB deputy director.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Dhampur police station in the Bijnor district under relevant sections of the BNS, the police said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK