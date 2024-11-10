UP STF arrests man who escaped Mumbai police custody

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man here who was on the run after escaping from police custody in Maharashtra's Thane, officials said on Sunday.

Prince Kailash Vishwakarma was arrested in Thane district's Chitalsar Manpada area on November 5 on charges of possession of two pistols, the Special Task Force (STF) said in a statement.

The same night, he managed to escape from custody at the Chitalsar Manpada police station, it said.

The statement said Thane police had sought help from the Uttar Pradesh STF in connection with the case.

After escaping from custody, he came to Lucknow and was living at different places before being arrested by police in the Indiranagar area here, the STF added.

Further legal action is being taken by Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Lahane, it said. PTI ABN IJT