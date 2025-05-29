UP STF arrests member of interstate arms trafficking gang

Meerut (UP), May 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a member of an interstate illegal arms trafficking gang from Meerut district.

According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional SP of the STF's Meerut unit, the accused has been identified as Dhirendra Singh alias Pintu Dadhi, a resident of Baraut area in Baghpat district.

Dhirendra was arrested on Thursday afternoon from an area under the Kankarkheda police station limits. He already has a case registered against him under the Arms Act, the additional SP said.

During interrogation, Dhirendra said that he used to work as a motorcycle mechanic, but later got involved in illegal arms trafficking to earn money quickly. He became part of a gang that sourced weapons from Punjab and supplied them in Baghpat, Meerut, Haryana, and Delhi, the STF said.

The STF said that several members of the gang had been arrested in November-December, 2024 and in May this year.