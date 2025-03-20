UP STF arrests member of interstate fake educational certificate racket

Lucknow, Mar 20 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a member of an interstate fake educational certificate racket, according to a press statement released here on Thursday.

One Dhanesh Mishra, son of Munnalal Mishra, was arrested in Agra on Wednesday for producing and distributing forged mark sheets and educational certificates from various universities and education boards, the statement said.

The STF recovered incriminating materials including four laptops, 942 forged mark sheets or certificates, 104 blank mark sheets and certificates and the likes from Mishra.

The arrest followed intelligence gathering by the STF, which had been receiving information about a gang operating in UP and neighbouring states, defrauding individuals by supplying fake educational documents.

During interrogation, Mishra confessed that he fabricated certificates for candidates whose records were unavailable. He had been operating this illegal business for approximately two years, he said.

The accused used to charge Rs 15,000 to Rs 2,40,000 for the fake mark sheets, according to the press statement. PTI CDN CDN KSS KSS