UP STF arrests two members of inter-state liquor smuggling gang

Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) Two members of an inter-state liquor smuggling gang were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) from Fatehpur district with liquor worth Rs 41 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Mohammad Sahil and Mohammad Taslim were arrested on Wednesday when they were taking the liquor from Punjab's Ludhiana to Bihar, they said.

Following a tip-off, a truck was intercepted by STF personnel in Fatehpur's Jahanabad area. During a search of the vehicle, liquor bottles, which were hidden under clothes, were recovered. The value of the liquor is estimated to be Rs 41 lakh, an official statement issued here said.

During interrogation, the accused told the STF that they are part of a liquor smuggling gang run by Atul Mishra alias Guddu of Ambala. The gang operates in Punjab, Bihar and Haryana, it said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, according to the statement.