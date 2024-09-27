UP STF nabs ex-principal for role in review officer exam paper leak

Prayagraj, Sep 26 (PTI) A former principal of the Bishop Johnson Girls School and College was arrested here on Thursday for her alleged role in leaking the examination paper of the review officer and assistant review officer held by the UPPSC.

Parul Solomon was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Two mobile phones were seized from her possession, it said.

In June, the STF had arrested six members of a gang, including a staff of a printing press, for their alleged involvement in leaking the exam paper. The arrests were made in Prayagraj.

Those arrested included Arpit Vineet Yashwant who looked after the examination work of Bishop Johnson Girls School and College and was appointed by Solomon.

A case regarding the paper leak was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj, leading to the arrest of Yashwant and others, it said.

The exam, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), was held across the state on February 11.

The state government cancelled the exam on March 2, following reports that the paper was leaked.

According to the STF, the paper was leaked in two ways -- from the examination centre on the morning of February 11 before the test commenced and from the printing press in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. PTI RAJ RHL