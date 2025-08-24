UP STF nabs fraud case accused from Thane

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday nabbed an accused wanted in a multi-crore fraud case from Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra, an official said.

A high-profile embezzlement case was registered against the accused, Sudhir Kesarwani, at George Town police station, Commissionerate Prayagraj.

He was arrested by a UP STF team led by DYSP Shailesh Pratap Singh from a hotel in the Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi in Thane district.

During interrogation, Kesarwani admitted he had been working as an agent for a construction company with his partner, Neeraj Jaiswal, since 2016. By forging documents, the duo allegedly embezzled nearly Rs 6.40 crore from the firm, police said.

While Kesarwani returned Rs 75 lakh, he failed to repay the remaining amount, as per the FIR.

A court in UP had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the accused, who had been hiding in Maharashtra.

A court in Bhiwandi sent Kesarwani in the transit remand of UP STF.

According to police, serious criminal cases were registered against Kesarwani in various police stations in Prayagraj. PTI COR NSK