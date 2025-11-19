UP STF nabs man impersonating as RAW officer

Noida, Nov 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for allegedly posing as an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Suneet Kumar, was held on Tuesday evening, and multiple fake identity documents, including a forged RAW officer ID carrying his photograph, were recovered from him, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF Noida) Raj Kumar Mishra told PTI that Kumar, originally from Ajoi village in Vaishali district of Bihar, was currently living in the Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida.

"A fake RAW officer ID with his photograph was recovered from his possession. Apart from this, voter ID cards, PAN cards and several other documents in different names but carrying his photo were also recovered," Mishra said.

According to the STF, the seized items include two fake IDs, 20 cheque books of different banks, eight debit and credit cards, five PAN cards, 17 agreements in various names, two Aadhaar cards, three voter ID cards, and several other documents.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the officer added.