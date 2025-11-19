UP STF nabs Noida man impersonating RAW, Army officer

Noida, Nov 19 (PTI) A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly posing as an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Army Major and Colonel, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Suneet Kumar, was held on Tuesday evening, and multiple fake identity documents, including a forged RAW officer and Army ID carrying his photograph, were recovered from him, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF Noida) Raj Kumar Mishra told PTI that Kumar, originally from Ajoi village in Vaishali district of Bihar, was currently living in Paramount Golf Forest under the Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida.

"The arrested accused sometimes claims to be an Army officer and sometimes a RAW officer, and his activities are suspicious. Following the interrogation, based on sufficient evidence, the suspect, Suneet Kumar, was arrested around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, leading to the above-mentioned seizure," Mishra said.

He said during interrogation, the arrested accused is 37 years old and has completed his post-graduate degree in Clinical Psychology from Kalinga University, Raipur, in 2012.

"The accused uses various names and positions to influence individuals and coerce them into performing tasks. He also calls various people posing as a RAW officer to obtain his work. Posing as an Army Major, Colonel or a RAW officer, he rents houses in societies by creating forged documents in various names," the police officer said.

Accused Kumar has also created companies like Happu Mental Health Service 2, Festum 24 Technologies Private Ltd and Lokally Technologies Private Limited, in which he and his maternal aunt's sister are directors, according to the STF.

Mishra said, "The primary purpose of these fake accounts was to make transactions in the Happu Mental Health Service company's accounts to increase its valuation. During interrogation, it was also revealed that transactions worth over Rs 3 crore have taken place in Happu Mental Health Service company over the past 10 months." Kumar's primary objective was to increase the company's valuation and get it listed on the stock market as a public company, so that a huge amount of money could be received as investment through IPO, the agency said.

"Rs 40 lakh in RBL Bank account and Rs 41 lakh in Kotak Mahindra Bank account in the fake name of Amit Kumar have been frozen. Information is being gathered regarding other criminal activities of accused Suneet Kumar," Mishra said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused at Surajpur Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar under the sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336 (3), 340(2), Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66 D IT Act.

According to the STF, the seized items include two fake IDs, 20 cheque books of different banks, eight debit and credit cards, five PAN cards, 17 forged rent agreements in various names, two Aadhaar cards, three voter ID cards and several other documents. Further investigation in the case is underway, the officer added. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS