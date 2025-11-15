UP: Stone quarry caves in, some workers trapped under rubble

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A portion of a stone quarry here collapsed, trapping some labourers under the rubble on Sunday, officials said.

Teams of the NDRF and SDRF have left Mirzapur to carry out rescue operations at the site in Billi Markundi village, they said.

District Magistrate B N Singh said a wall inside the Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers. "Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry. Rescue efforts are underway," Singh said.

The exact number of people trapped is still unknown, the DM said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY