UP storm triggers factory fire, wall collapse, accidents; 8 killed

Lucknow (UP): At least eight people were killed in separate incidents as strong winds and heavy rainfall swept many parts of Uttar Pradesh, leaving a trail of destruction behind -- fallen trees, damaged properties and a factory ravaged by a fire triggered by the storm.

Several of them died due to accidents triggered by inclement weather on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday which led to widespread power outages and agricultural losses in several districts.

In Meerut, three people, including a doctor, were killed while eight others were injured in rain-related incidents. Police said that one Subahan Saifi (25) died when a unipole fell on his car on Roorkee Road in Modipuram.

In a separate incident, Amit Chaudhary (32) of Ruhasa village was crushed to death when a tree fell on him while he was seeking shelter from the rain. The third fatality occurred near the Modipuram flyover when Mansoor, a daily wager, was trapped under a collapsed wall. His body was recovered this morning.

The winds felled numerous trees and damaged hoardings and unipoles. Power supply across the district was also disrupted as even electric poles were damaged due to the storm's intensity, officials said.

In Saharanpur district, Anil (65), and his nephew Mohit (35), were working in their field in Khajuri village when lightning struck, killing Anil instantly and injuring Mohit. In a separate incident, Ankit (30) of Kurdi village died after being struck by lightning while on his house's roof.

SDM Deoband Yuvraj Singh has visited the affected areas and assured the bereaved families and the injured of the government's assistance.

Meanwhile, a massive fire engulfed an oil factory in Budaun on Wednesday evening. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night, made more challenging by the presence of 'mentha' oil and chemicals that rendered water ineffective, necessitating the use of foam.

Fire officials said that the blaze erupted when a portion of the factory fell due to the strong winds, leading to sparks, which came in contact with oil for the fire to start.

A powerful explosion, caused by hydrogen cylinders within the factory, rocked the area at 4:15 am on Friday.

According to District Fire Officer Ramraj Yadav, the blast occurred without any loss of life. Union Minister of State BL Verma visited the site to oversee the efforts to put out the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

In Bijnor, a constable returning to the police station died when his motorcycle collided with a tree that had fallen on the road due to the storm in the Afzalgarh area.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Singh said constable Pushpendra (35) posted in Afzalgarh police station was returning to the police station after duty from the Jatpura border on Wednesday night. "Due to the storm and rain, a tree fell on the road. In the darkness, his motorcycle collided with that tree. The constable died in this incident. His body has been post-mortem," the CO said.

In Jhansi, a loader driver, Charan Singh (44) died when a large hoarding collapsed on his parked vehicle. Singh was reportedly resting in his vehicle while awaiting goods from an incoming train. The sudden storm also led to trees falling in various rural areas of the district.

In Baghpat, the strong storm and accompanying rain late Wednesday evening affected the Mango crop. Farmers in the Rataul area reported that approximately 20 per cent of small mangoes had fallen prematurely from trees.

Power supply was also disrupted across Barot town with over 20 electricity poles and wires damaged. The local administration has initiated survey work to assess the extent of the damage, with affected farmers and cattle rearers appealing for immediate compensation, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the widespread damage and directed concerned district officials to expedite relief efforts.

As per a press statement, the CM emphasised the importance of surveying affected areas, monitoring relief work, and promptly distributing aid to families of those who died, and those who have suffered loss of livestock or property due to lightning, storms, and rain.

Adityanath also instructed officials to assess crop losses and submit reports to the government for further action, in addition to prioritising drainage arrangements in waterlogged areas.