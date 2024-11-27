UP: Student commits suicide at private varsity in Bareilly; family claims murder

Bareilly (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room in a private university here even as the deceased's family members alleged that he was murdered, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Dibiyapur village in Auraiya district, who was a third-year BCA student at the Invertis University, police said.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday night. Initial investigation suggests suicide by hanging. However, Abhishek's parents have claimed foul play, alleging that their son was murdered," Nitin Kumar, circle officer of the area, said.

Forensic teams have documented the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The police are currently investigating all aspects of the case to determine the exact cause of death, the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARI