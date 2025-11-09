UP student dies after setting himself on fire; 3 cops sent to police lines

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A college student, who set himself ablaze after allegedly being denied permission to appear in an examination over non-payment of fees in Budhana town of this district, succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on Sunday evening, police said.

Three policemen, including Sub-Inspector Nand Kishor and constables Vineet and Gyanvir, have been sent to police lines for negligence of duty, SSP Sanjay Kumar said.

According to victim Ujjwal Rana's uncle Sachin Rana, the student (22) died during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

His body is expected to reach his hometown on Monday, police said.

Ujjwal, a second-year BA student of DAV College, Budhana, had sustained 70 per cent burn injuries after setting himself on fire on Saturday. He was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Delhi in critical condition.

SSP Kumar said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused named in the case.

According to the complaint lodged by Ujjwal's family, the accused police personnel were called by the college principal when the victim staged a protest after alleged denial of permission to appear in the exam.

The deceased's family has alleged that the police personnel harassed him.

The victim's sister, Saloni Rana, lodged a complaint against college manager Arvind Garg, principal Pradeep Kumar, teacher Sanjeev Kumar, and the three police personnel.

An investigation has been initiated in the case, officials said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Kumar said he has directed district authorities to take appropriate action in the matter.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the ruling BJP, has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, and arrest of the college officials and police personnel named in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai blamed both the Yogi Adityanath government as well as the Centre for the Ujjwal's death.

In a statement, Rai said the incident reflects the state of the education system and called it a “murder by the system”.

He said Ujjwal’s death shows how students face pressure from college administrations and local authorities over fees, and that education in the state has been commercialised.

He further said that when such incidents happen, the chief minister is seen campaigning in other states.

The party has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for Ujjwal's family. It has also sought a law to regulate private institutions' fee, and creation of a aid fund for financially weak students, the statement said.