UP: Student killed as car overturns

Mathura (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A 19-year-old student was killed, while four of his friends were injured when a car overturned in the district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night when Sambhav Yadav, a resident of Krishnanagar in Kotwali area, was returning home after attending a party.

The five were rushed to a hospital where Yadav was declared dead.

Circle Officer (Refinery) Shweta Verma said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the uncle of the deceased. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

All of them were first-year law students at a government-aided college. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV DV DV