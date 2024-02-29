UP: Student on way to boards exams among 2 killed in road accident

Ballia (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) A class 10 student on her way to appear for her boards examination was among two who died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here on Thursday, police said.

Four people were travelling on the same motorcycle when the accident happened. The other two were injured, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Mansha Gupta (17) and Akash Yadav (22). Anisha Gupta (12) and Abhijat (14) were injured in the accident, Circle officer of the Bansdih area, Prabhat Kumar said.

"Mansha was a student of class 10 and was on her way to appear for her board exam. She was travelling with the other three on the motorcycle which was hit by the truck," CO Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, police said. PTI COR CDN HIG NB