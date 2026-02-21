UP student under severe stress after maths paper hangs self

Etawah (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 15-year-old Class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the Friends Colony area here, police said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations and statements from the family suggest that she was under severe mental stress over her performance in the CBSE mathematics exam on February 17.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Mishra, the incident occurred on Friday evening when the girl was alone at home. Her mother and brother had gone to the market.

"When the family returned around 7 pm, they found her hanging. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem," the SHO said.

Despite her family's efforts to counsel and comfort her, she remained deeply upset. Further investigation into the matter is underway.