UP: Sub-inspector among accused in extortion case, suspended

Amroha (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A sub-inspector at Simbhavali police station in Hapur district is among the accused in an extortion case in Amroha, officials said on Tuesday.

The sub-inspector, identified as Nitin Kumar Verma, and another accused, Naveen Verma, are absconding. Four other members of the gang have been arrested, the officials said.

The arrested include Khalid (42) and Deepak (34), both history-sheeters, Lakhan (45), and a woman, Kaushar (30). Police seized Rs 20,000 in cash and a mobile phone used in the crime during the arrests.

According to police, the gang extorted Rs 1.25 lakh from the complainant, Naim, from Sambhal district, by threatening to frame him in a false rape case. The victim was called on the pretext of buying a plot and intimidated before the money was taken from his family.

A case has been registered at Gajraula police station under sections 308(5) and 308(7) (extortion), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 317(2) (stolen property) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that raids are underway to arrest the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer of Garh Mukteswar, Stuti Singh, said sub-inspector Nitin Kumar Verma has been suspended. PTI COR NAV AKY