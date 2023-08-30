UP: Sub-inspector, constable suspended for taking bribe in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh has suspended sub-inspector Avinash Mani Tiwari and constable Rajendra Prasad Pandey posted at the Kotwali police station here on charges of taking bribe, police said on Wednesday.

Action was taken against the two after a video of their taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 went viral. A woman had earlier complained to the Collector about the Rs 30,000 bribe demand by these two policemen which is also being investigated.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the report, police added. PTI COR SAB AS SKY SKY