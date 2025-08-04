UP: Sub-inspector found dead on terrace of police quarters in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A 52-year-old sub-inspector posted here was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Monday morning, officials said.

His body was found on the third floor of the police quarters, they said.

According to SP (Rural) Sagar Jain, the deceased officer, Sundar Singh, a native of Meerut, was posted at Gangoh police station.

He used to go to the terrace of the police quarters every morning to perform yoga. On Monday, he followed his usual routine but did not return after a considerable amount of time, prompting concern from his family.

Family members tried to reach him through his mobile phone but received no response. They alerted other police personnel at the station, who immediately began searching for the officer.

One constable eventually found Singh lying unresponsive on the third floor. He was brought down with the help of other policemen and declared dead, Jain said.

SP Jain said the exact cause of death is currently unknown. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS HIG