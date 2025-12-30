UP: Sub-inspector held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Gonda (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A sub-inspector posted at Nawabganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district was arrested on Tuesday by the Devipatan division's anti-corruption team for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said.

Inspector Dhananjay Singh said Harishchandra Mishra, a resident of Raghunathpur in Nawabganj, had filed a report on December 23, against five people, including Brijesh Yadav of Vishnoharpur, for assaulting him at his home.

Amar Patel, a native of Azamgarh district and sub-inspector posted at Nawabganj police station, who was investigating the case demanded money by threatening to add serious charges against Brijesh Yadav in the case and send him to jail, the complainant alleged.

Following this, Brijesh contacted the anti-corruption police station.

A trap was laid and the sub-inspector was called to the Nawabganj block development office, away from the police station, to collect the money. As soon as he arrived, the victim gave him Rs 10,000. The vigilant anti-corruption team arrested him red-handed, the officials said.

Singh said legal action would be taken in the matter as per rules, and the accused would be presented before court in Gorakhpur.