UP: Sub-Inspector injured in suspected accidental firing in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 29 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was injured in a suspected accidental firing incident on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, officials said.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Jagdish Singh sustained a bullet injury to his upper thigh and is in a stable condition following treatment, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said that the incident occurred in Kotwali Nagar police station when the SI, who was preparing to go home on leave, was depositing his service revolver with a head constable.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the head constable's finger accidentally pressed the trigger while removing the magazine. The bullet then ricocheted off a wall before striking SI Jagdish in the upper thigh area," the officer said.

He was taken to the Government Medical College, where he is undergoing treatment.

SP Kunwar said that he has personally spoken with the injured and has assured him of best possible medical care.

"We will conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidental firing," he added.