UP: Sub-inspector killed after tractor collides with his motorcycle in Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) A sub-inspector died after a tractor rammed into his motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred near the irrigation office on Maharajganj-Farenda road when the tractor ran over the 59-year-old Sub-Inspector Suresh Prasad Gaur, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said.

He said that Gaur was posted at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office and was a resident of Deoria district.

The tractor driver fled the scene with his vehicle after the accident, he added.

"A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway," Singh said.