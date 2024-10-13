UP: Sub-inspector killed in road mishap in Etah

Etah (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector returning home from duty was killed in a road accident in Etah district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when an unidentified vehicle hit Naresh Pal Singh (60) riding his motorcycle near the Natha village on the Bareilly-Agra highway.

Singh was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to the Aligarh Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police are trying to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

A policeman has been sent from Etah to accompany Singh's body to his village, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan said.

Singh who joined the force in 1989 was posted at the Mirhachi police station for the past one-and-a-half years. He was due to retire after two months.