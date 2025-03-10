UP: Sub-inspector suspended after video of him taking bribe goes viral

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A sub-inspector here has been suspended following an inquiry, after a video of him allegedly accepting bribe went viral, a police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI that the officer in the video was identified as Anil Kumar, posted at Kalan police station in Shahjahanpur district.

He said Jalalabad Circle Officer Amit Chaurasia was tasked to investigate the matter.

"During the probe, it was confirmed that Kumar had accepted Rs 2,000 from the brother of an accused in a road accident that happened two months ago. The officer has been suspended with immediate effect," the SP said.

He added that departmental proceedings have been initiated against the suspended officer. PTI COR ABN ABN ARI RUK RUK