UP: Sultanpur woman village head to attend R-Day celebration in Delhi as special guest

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A woman village head from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26 as a special guest for her exemplary work in village's development initiatives, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Rinku Singh (37), the post-graduate village head of Katwa village in Dubepur block, has implemented several development projects in the village and transformed it into a model village, Panchayati Raj officials said.

Although there are thousands of village heads across the country, Rinku has been selected by the Centre due to her committed work ethic, sense of responsibility, and dedication.

On January 26, the country will celebrate its 76th Republic Day, and as part of the annual parade tradition, foreign heads of state and representatives from various countries gather to witness India's changing landscape. Alongside the foreign dignitaries, people who have made significant contributions to their villages and society from across the country have also been invited to the event.

Advertisment

District Panchayat Raj Officer Abhishek Shukla said, "Rinku Singh was invited as a guest at the parade on January 26 due to her outstanding work in implementing development projects in Katwa village with high quality." "She has worked extensively to transform her village into a model village. She has modernized the welcome gate, the Panchayat building, a pond, and the primary school in her village," he said.

She considers former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Jyotiba Phule as her ideals and has been honoured twice by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for her development initiatives in the village.

She said, "I have been invited to participate in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26. I believe this brings pride to the district. I have been honoured several times by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for modernizing the welcome gate, the Panchayat building, the pond, the primary school, and widening the streets in my ideal village." PTI COR KIS OZ OZ