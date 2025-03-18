UP: Summer timings come into force at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) The summer timings of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan here have come into effect, the temple authorities said on Tuesday.

"The temple will open at 7.45 am. 'Shringar Aarti' will be held at 7.55 am, and 'Rajbhog' will be offered to Thakurji (Lord Krishna) from 11.00 am to 11.30 am. 'Rajbhog Aarti' will be completed at 11.55 am," said Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple.

After that, there will be a break till the evening service.

"The evening session will resume at 5.30 pm, and 'Shayanbhog' will be offered at 8.30 pm. 'Shayanbhog Aarti darshan' will be held at 9.25 pm," Sharma said.

The summer timetable was implemented on Sunday, he added. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ