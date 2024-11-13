UP superintendent engineer suspended over remarks on electricity bill defaulters

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A power department superintendent engineer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended here on Wednesday after he was purportedly seen saying in a meeting that if during recovery of electricity dues, consumers' houses are found locked, they should be "set on fire".

Officials of the state power condemned the incident and said strict action will be meted out for "inappropriate language".

A video of the remarks Dheeraj Jaiswal made in a virtual meeting of the meeting held on Monday surfaced online.

In the meeting, which was about recovering pending electricity dues, Jaiswal became angry when subordinates reported challenges in collecting dues.

They noted that many homes are often locked as residents are away for work, making it hard to collect payments.

In response, Jaiswal reportedly lost his temper, saying, “If houses are closed, set them on fire.” His remark’s video clip surfaced on social media, and subsequently reached state-level authorities in Lucknow who took action against him.

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Managing Director Isha Duhan condemned the incident, emphasising the importance of "respectful behaviour" towards consumers.

Duhan clarified that consumers are the top priority for the corporation, and any form of "misconduct or inappropriate language" by officials will face strict action.

Jaiswal’s remarks were deemed unprofessional and damaging to the department’s image, she said.

The engineer’s behaviour reflected a disregard for the responsibilities associated with his position due to which he has been suspended, she said.

Duhan said that the department will ensure accountability and appropriate conduct among employees in interactions with consumers.