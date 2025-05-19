UP: Suspected ISI agent arrested in Tanda

Rampur (UP), May 19 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

Shahzad was apprehended on Sunday by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

The STF said Shahzad was also allegedly passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers.

Shahzad travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border, the agency alleged.

He has been arrested under sections, including espionage-related provisions, the STF said in a statement.