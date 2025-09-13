UP: Suspected phone snatchers held after encounter in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in phone snatching were arrested here following an encounter with police, in which, one of them received a bullet injury on the leg, an official said on Saturday.

An illegal pistol, live and empty cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, five looted mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 21,000 were recovered from them after the encounter on Friday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said a police team led by Nawabganj SHO Abhay Singh and SOG (Special Operations Group) in-charge Gaurav Singh was deployed to patrol the Nawabganj area after police received a tip-off.

Late at night, when police attempted to stop two suspects riding a motorcycle, the duo opened fire on them.

Police then fired in self-defence, hitting one of the suspects, Ankit Singh, in the leg.

Singh was immediately taken to the community health centre and later referred to the medical college in Gonda.

SP Jaiswal said Ankit Singh and Shivam Yadav allegedly were caught on CCTV attempting to snatch a purse from a woman in the Nawabganj area. The footage had surfaced on social media. Further investigation has linked the duo to at least five incidents in the district.

Nine criminal cases are registered against Ankit Singh in various police stations of the Gonda district. Both men were arrested and are currently being questioned by the police.