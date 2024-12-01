UP: Suspended PAC constable among 4 arrested in robbery case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Four people, including a suspended PAC constable, have been arrested for robbing two persons of their motorcycle at gunpoint in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday, they said.

On November 28, two persons were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the four accused -- Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) Constable Deepanshu alias Shekhar, Akshay Kumar, Vansh Keval and Vikrant -- and their vehicle was looted at gunpoint near Bhenswak village under the Garhi Pukhta police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Sewak Gautam told reporters.

A case was registered in the matter and the accused were arrested on Saturday evening, he said.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that PAC Constable Deepanshu was posted in Meerut but was under suspension, police said.

The motorcycle and the car used in the robbery have been recovered, they said.