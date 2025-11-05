UP: SUV runs over bike riders, kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital

Bhadohi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two men were killed and as many were seriously injured after a speeding car hit the motorcycle they were riding from behind on National Highway 19 here, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday near the Kothra overbridge under Aurai Police Station limits.

Sunny Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Aryan Vishwakarma, and Shivam – all of them from Laxmmania village – were riding a motorcycle when an SUV hit them. All of them fell on the ground and were run over by the car driver, Manglik said. Sunny and Ajay died on the spot, while Shivam and Aryan were referred to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU, he said.

All four were aged between 22 and 24 years A hunt is on for the absconding driver, police said. PTI COR ABN VN VN