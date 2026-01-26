UP tableau presents grandeur of Bundelkhand, dynamic vision of state

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh tableau which rolled down Kartavya Path on the 77th Republic Day on Monday presented the timeless grandeur of Bundelkhand, seamlessly blending its ancient cultural legacy with the dynamic and fast-progressing vision of the state.

Anchored in history and tradition, the tableau highlighted how heritage continues to inspire growth and transformation.

The front section of the tableau featured the Ekamukha Linga, one of the most celebrated rock-cut sculptures of Kalinjar, symbolising Bundelkhand's deep spiritual roots and extraordinary architectural heritage. This sacred form reflected the region's ancient civilisational strength and devotion.

The middle portion showcased Bundelkhand's living craft traditions, including pottery, beadwork and vibrant local haats. These crafts, recognised as ODOP (One District One Product) items of the Bundelkhand region, represented the cultural ethos and economic backbone of the area, highlighting self-reliance through traditional livelihoods.

Rising prominently was the majestic depiction of Kalinjar Fort, with its carved stone pillars and gateways. Visitors exploring its historic corridors emphasised the fort's importance as a symbol of Bundelkhand's resilience and as a significant cultural and tourism landmark.

The rear section of the trailer featured the revered Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, reinforcing the region's spiritual and historical significance.

Traditional Bundeli folk dancers added colour, rhythm and movement, reflecting the vibrant cultural identity of the region.

The tableau then transitioned into a powerful portrayal of modern Uttar Pradesh, framed within a fort-inspired architectural facade.

Visuals of expressways, industrial growth, infrastructure development and new-age manufacturing depicted a state confidently advancing towards progress.