UP tableau to showcase 'Mahakumbh 2025: Golden India' at R-Day parade

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh tableau for the Republic Day paradeon Kartavya Path will highlight the theme 'Mahakumbh 2025: Golden India' -- Heritage and Development, and celebrate the Mahakumbh, a UNESCO-recognized event, officials said on Monday.

The tableau will depict the divine spectacle at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati in Prayagraj, regarded as the largest gathering of humanity on Earth, an official statement issued here said.

It will showcase a a blend of spirituality, heritage, development, and digital progress, and the theme will be central to the tableau's design, the statement said.

At the forefront of the tableau is a grand, forward-leaning replica of the 'Amrit Kalash,' symbolizing the flow of divine nectar (Amritdhara).

Surrounding it, scenes of saints and sages blowing conches, meditating, and sipping holy water, along with devotees taking ritualistic dips at the confluence, bring to life the spiritual essence of the event, it added.

The tableau's trailer panel will showcase murals and LED screens portraying Akharas and devotees participating in the Amrit Snan (royal bath).

The centerpiece of the tableau will illustrate the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), emphasizing Maha Kumbh's historical and spiritual significance.

Its rear section will feature representations of the 14 divine treasures (ratnas) that emerged from the churning, including Halahal poison, Kamdhenu cow, Uchhai Shrava horse, Airavat elephant, Kaustubh Mani, Kalpavriksha, Rambha Apsara, Lakshmi, Varuni, the Moon, Parijat tree, Shankh, Dhanvantari, and Amrit (nectar), the statement said.

It will also highlight the advanced technology, management, and digitization being employed for the organisation of Maha Kumbh.

A prominent feature will be the high-tech Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), exemplifying crowd management and security excellence.

Live visuals of the Akhara processions for the Maha Kumbh festival bath will also be broadcast via LED screens, adding a dynamic and immersive dimension to the presentation, it said. PTI ABN OZ OZ