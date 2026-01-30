UP tableau wins second prize in Popular Choice category at Republic Day parade

Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi won the second prize in the popular choice category, the state government said on Friday.

The tableau highlighted the cultural heritage of Bundelkhand alongside Uttar Pradesh’s development journey, an official statement said.

The award distribution ceremony was held at the National Rangshala Camp in New Delhi, where Additional Director of the Information and Public Relations Department Arvind Kumar Mishra received a certificate of appreciation and a memento from Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

A total of 30 tableaux were featured in the parade, including 17 from states and Union Territories and 13 from various ministries and departments.

Uttar Pradesh secured second place based on public voting, the statement added.

The tableau, based on the theme ‘Samriddhi Ka Mantra Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, depicted the state’s development journey while showcasing Bundelkhand’s historical and spiritual identity. Elements such as the rock art of Kalinjar Fort and the Ekamukh Ling were presented as symbols of the region’s cultural heritage.

It also featured Bundelkhand’s terracotta art, bead craft, traditional handicrafts, the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, the BrahMos missile, expressway networks and modern infrastructure.

The state government said Uttar Pradesh has won awards for its tableau for the seventh consecutive year.

In previous years, the state’s tableau won the second prize in 2020, first prize in 2021 and 2022, third prize in the Jury category and second prize in the Popular Choice category in 2023, and second prize in the Popular Choice category in 2024.

In 2025, it won the first prize in the Jury category and the second prize in the Popular Choice category. PTI NAV OZ OZ