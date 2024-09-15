UP: Tantrik held after video of him beating teenage girl surfaces online

Sambhal (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Police arrested a tantrik and his associate after a video surfaced online showing a teenage girl being brutally beaten here during a tantric ritual, officials said.

Gunnaur Police Station SHO Vineet Kumar said that the video purportedly showed the tantrik and his associate subjecting the girl to physical abuse during the ritual.

"The accused, identified as Gopi and Vasudev, both residents of Isampur, were apprehended based on the evidence in the video," he said.

The SHO explained that the duo preyed on innocent people by instilling fear of "evil spirits" and "shadows." They allegedly lured their victims by offering false promises of resolving their problems through tantric rituals.

A case was registered against Gopi and Vasudev on Saturday under relevant sections and investigations are underway.