UP: Teacher acquitted in POCSO case after students admit to pressing false charges

Bareilly (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A special court has acquitted a teacher, booked under the POCSO Act, after the students who had accused him of molestation eight years ago, admitted to filling a false complaint.

The case dates back to April 2016, when three students accused their mathematics teacher, Vivek Johri, of inappropriate behaviour after he scolded them for using mobile phones in class.

A case was lodged under provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Baradari police station in Bareilly district following a complaint by the students' parents, leading to Johri's arrest and subsequent imprisonment.

According to Additional District Government Counsel Rajeev Tiwari, Special Judge Debashish Pandey acquitted the teacher on Wednesday, declaring him innocent of all charges. During the trial, the three students admitted before the court that their allegations were fabricated and made in anger after being reprimanded by the teacher.

Advocate Harsh Kumar Agrawal, who represented Johri, said the police had filed a chargesheet despite insufficient evidence. The students' testimony in court revealed that they had falsely accused their teacher out of resentment. Expressing remorse, they apologised before the judge.

After being acquitted, Vivek Johri chose not to comment on the ordeal, only saying that he was relieved that truth had prevailed. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB