UP teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor student

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A local court has convicted a male teacher for raping a minor student, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5.25 lakh on him.

Special Government Advocate Phoolbadan said that the accused, Mainuddin Ansari (56), who was the former district vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers' Association, was convicted by the court of Special Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Dinesh Kumar on Thursday.

"The court awarded life imprisonment to the convict and slapped a fine of Rs 5.25 lakh. Eighty per cent of the fine will be given to the victim as compensation," said the counsel.

According to the FIR lodged at the Kasya police station on April 8, 2025, Ansari ushered a minor inter-college student to his room on the pretext of giving her water and raped her on April 7.

The accused, who filmed the act, threatened to kill the student and circulate the video if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

The investigating officer filed a charge sheet in the case on June 3.