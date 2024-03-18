UP: Teacher shot dead by constable over altercation; protestors boycott evaluation work

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A teacher was shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh Police head constable following an altercation in the Civil Lines area here, an official said on Monday.

Angry teachers from different colleges held a protest blocking the circular road. They demanded strict action against the accused and began a boycott of evaluation work of Uttar Pradesh Board exam answer sheets.

The deceased -- Dharmendra Kumar -- was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought Uttar Pradesh Board examination answer sheets to the local SD Inter college here, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Parjapat said.

The group included another teacher and two class four employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi, Parjapat said.

The teams from the education department and Varanasi police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open when the incident took place on Sunday night, he said.

Kumar had an altercation with head constable Chander Prakash while they were in the vehicle, following which the latter shot at the teacher using his service weapon, the officer said.

The injured man was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP added.

Meanwhile, teachers from different colleges blocked the circular road in protest over the incident.

According to the protestors, the policeman was under the influence of liquor and the argument broke out between the duo when he demanded tobacco from the teacher. In a memorandum addressed to the state government, the protesting teachers have demanded at least Rs 10 crore compensation for the deceased's family and job to a family member.

They also warned that their dharna will continue until strict action is taken against the accused and demanded a written assurance by the district authorities.

The teachers have also begun a boycott of the evaluation of answer sheets of UP board exams in protest against the killing of Dharmendra.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable. All others present in the vehicle have been taken into custody for questioning, the SP said. PTI COR SAB SNS RPA