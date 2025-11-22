UP: Teacher suspended for severe punishment of primary school children in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) District Basic Education Officer Kheri Pravin Tiwari has suspended a woman teacher for severely punishing children of a primary school.

The suspension order said that the teacher, Sunita Saini, was suspended on November 12, after she was found guilty of punishing a girl student by pasting cello tape on her lips.

Tiwari said the teacher, despite being herself guilty, attempted to mislead the department by sending false complaints against the head teacher and other colleagues.

He added that acting on her complaint, a thorough probe was conducted by Pallia Block Education Officer Raman Singh and District Coordinator for Girls Education Renu Srivastava.

The probe report revealed that the complainant herself was guilty of violating the code of conduct under Right to Education, of awarding undue punishment to school children, vitiating the educational environment of the school, and misleading her superiors by making false allegations, Tiwari said.

Acting on the probe report of the two-member committee, the woman teacher has been suspended, he added.