UP teachers protest demanding arrest of 'outsiders' accused of assaulting college principal

Aligarh (UP), May 20 (PTI) Principals and teachers of Uttar Pradesh launched an indefinite protest on Monday at the Hiralaal Barseni Inter College here demanding the arrest of the accused allegedly involved in the assault of a principal and few other staff members of a private college.

Advertisment

According to a complaint by female principal of the Hiralaal Barseni Inter College Archana Varshney, the incident occurred on Saturday when the school staff asked some outsiders playing in the assembly ground to leave the premises.

The accused allegedly assaulted the principal.

Members of UP Pradhanacharya Parishad (UPPP) and UP Shiksha Sangh on Monday started an indefinite dharna protest at the Hiralaal Barseni Inter College to protest against the delay in arresting the persons involved in Saturday's incident.

Advertisment

Patron of the Aligarh unit of UPPP, Dipak Paliwal said that the assault of the lady principal is an unprecedented and serious issue and the teaching community has decided that if the guilty persons are not arrested promptly then they would intensify their stir and hold protests all over the state.

An FIR was lodged against eight persons in connection with the incident that took place on the premises of a school in the Gandhi Park police station area.

A purported video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Based on the principal's complaint, police lodged an FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing harm) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code against three named and five unidentified persons.

Police said a probe is on in the matter and those involved will be arrested soon. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS