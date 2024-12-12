UP-TECHIE-LD MOTHER IN LAW

Jaunpur (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) The mother-in-law and the brother-in-law of techie Atul Subhash, who committed suicide in Bengaluru, fled their home in Jaunpur on Thursday, even as Uttar Pradesh Police finally got official communication from Karnataka regarding the case and a team from there reached the city.

Advertisment

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil.

Around 1 am, Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their home in the Khowa Mandi area here on a motorcycle and have since not returned, a police official told PTI.

Purported video clips on social media also showed them leaving the home around midnight.

Advertisment

A four-member team of Bengaluru police led by sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar reached Jaunpur in the evening and met Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma.

SHO, Kotwali police station Mithilesh Mishra said that after getting the copy of the FIR registered there (in Bengaluru) received by the Superintendent of Police, the team has reached the Kotwali for further action.

The police team is present in the Kotwali and it is likely that after this Bengaluru police will go to Atul's in-laws' house at Khowa Mandi.

Advertisment

While her family lives in Jaunpur, Nikita Singhania stays in Delhi with her son and works there, according to her relatives.

She got married to Subhash in April 2019 and in 2022 she lodged an FIR against husband Subhash and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment. PTI ABN KIS/COR ZMN