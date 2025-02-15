UP Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel warns of strict action against corruption

Gonda (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel on Saturday said that "if corruption is found anywhere in the department, he will take such action that people will remember it for generations." Patel, who reached Gonda on a one-day visit on Saturday, said while talking to reporters at the Circuit House that he will raise every important issue for the oppressed, downtrodden and weaker sections of the society.

Responding to the statements made by Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav regarding the Maha Kumbh Mela, he said that the public had given an answer to the SP in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections and will give a similar answer in 2027 as well.

The technical education minister conducted a site inspection of the Government Engineering College under construction at the district headquarters.

He directed that all preparations should be completed before the upcoming session so that classes can be conducted in the college. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK