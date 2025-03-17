UP teen 'abducted' for marriage and taken to Mysuru returns home; accused on run

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, who was allegedly abducted for marriage and taken to Mysuru, returned home after the accused, under increasing police and family pressure, put her on a train and fled, officials said on Monday.

According to a police officer, a woman from Ghosia under the Aurai police station limits filed a complaint on Sunday against a 22-year-old local youth named Aman and his mother Shehnaz.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her daughter was in contact with Aman despite being warned against it.

On March 12, Aman, who works in Mysuru, allegedly abducted the minor girl with the intent of marrying her, with his mother Shehnaz playing a role in the act, the officer said.

Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai from the local police station said that based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday against Aman and his mother under Sections 137(2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Police used surveillance to track the girl's location, intensifying pressure on the accused. Subsequently, the girl returned home and was brought to the police station by her mother," Rai said.

"The girl is undergoing medical examination. After recording her statement in court, charges, including for rape and under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, may be added based on the findings," he added.

Efforts are underway to arrest Aman who's absconding, Rai said.