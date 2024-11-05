UP: Teen among two killed in bike collision with bus in Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A roadways bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a teenager, in the Dhampur area here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Dhampur Circle Officer (CO) Sarvam Singh said the accident occurred near the Khadana bridge when the bus rammed into the bike from behind.

"Ramesh (65) and Lucky (16) died in the accident while another person, Subhash, sustained serious injuries," he said.

The CO said the injured was referred to Bijnor (district headquarters) for further treatment after initial medical care.

Postmortems have been conducted for the deceased. The bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, he said, adding that further legal action is underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB