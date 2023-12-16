UP: Teen boy killed in clash during wedding procession

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death after a dispute occurred between two groups over dancing at a wedding procession here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday at around 9.30 pm in Madhavpur Belvai village, In-charge of Belvai police outpost Shailendra Pratap Singh said.

A procession from Jaunpur district had come to Shyamlal's house here village. While everybody was dancing, an altercation broke out between the groom’s side and the bride's sides and an unknown person beat up a young man named Sachin, he said.

Sachin informed his brother Suraj (17) about this and when he went to inquire about the incident with some people from the groom's side, some unknown person attacked Suraj with a knife Singh said.

Suraj was taken to Akhandnagar Community Health Centre where the doctor declared him dead, he said, adding that Sachin and Ajay were also injured in this incident.

Some people have been detained in this connection, police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB